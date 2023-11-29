Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram: A look at the timeline of their relationship

DH Web Desk
Randeep Hooda is all set to marry his girlfriend Lin Laishram today in Imphal.
Randeep and Lin are among the lovebirds in showbiz who have kept their life away from the public eye.
The duo reportedly are in a relationship for the past couple of years.
However, the couple did drop few hints about their relationship on social media handles by posting their photos.
However, Randeep made his relationship official with Lin last Diwali with this adorable snap.
Soon after this, Randeep and Lin were seen attending parties and events together.
Lin and Randeep at former's birthday.
Randeep posted this photo of his ladylove on social media to wish her on her birthday.
