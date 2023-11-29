Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram: A look at the timeline of their relationship

DH Web Desk

Randeep Hooda is all set to marry his girlfriend Lin Laishram today in Imphal.

Credit: Instagram/@linlaishram

Randeep and Lin are among the lovebirds in showbiz who have kept their life away from the public eye.

Credit: Instagram/@linlaishram

The duo reportedly are in a relationship for the past couple of years.

Credit: Instagram/@linlaishram

However, the couple did drop few hints about their relationship on social media handles by posting their photos.

Credit: Instagram/@linlaishram

However, Randeep made his relationship official with Lin last Diwali with this adorable snap.

Credit: Instagram/@linlaishram

Soon after this, Randeep and Lin were seen attending parties and events together.

Credit: Instagram/@linlaishram

Lin and Randeep at former's birthday.

Credit: Instagram/@linlaishram

Randeep posted this photo of his ladylove on social media to wish her on her birthday.  

Credit: Instagram/@linlaishram