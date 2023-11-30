Randeep Hooda marries Lin Laishram, shares wedding photos

DH Web Desk
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda married his girlfriend Lin Laishram in an intimate ceremony in Imphal.
Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda
Randeep took to social media to share first pictures from the traditional Meitei wedding.
Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda
Randeep wore the traditional Manipuri white dhoti (Pheijom), kurta and turban (Kokyet), while Laishram wore the traditional Manipuri costume of Potloi.
Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda
The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals which featured the bride circling in dignified movement around a seated groom seven times.
Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda
The bride and groom exchanging floral garlands made of a variety of Jasmine flowers (kundo) amidst cheers from the guests.
Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda