Randeep Hooda marries Lin Laishram, shares wedding photos

DH Web Desk

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda married his girlfriend Lin Laishram in an intimate ceremony in Imphal.

Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda

Randeep took to social media to share first pictures from the traditional Meitei wedding.

Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda

Randeep wore the traditional Manipuri white dhoti (Pheijom), kurta and turban (Kokyet), while Laishram wore the traditional Manipuri costume of Potloi.

Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda

The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals which featured the bride circling in dignified movement around a seated groom seven times.

Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda

The bride and groom exchanging floral garlands made of a variety of Jasmine flowers (kundo) amidst cheers from the guests.

Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda