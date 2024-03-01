Ranveer, Deepika make first public appearance after pregnancy announcement; pics viral

DH Web Desk
Celebrity power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their first public appearance post the pregnancy announcement on February 29.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Parents-to-be Deepika and Ranveer were seen twinning in white outfits as they arrived at Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Their arrival at the Jamnagar airport witnessed a huge crowd. Media and fans mobbed the star couple. Ranveer played a good husband as he protected his wife and actor Deepika from the massive crowd as they made their exit from the airport.
Credit: Reuters
The visuals are going viral on social media as Ranveer and Deepika set major couple goals with their stylish attire.
Credit: Special Arrangement