Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan to Diljit Dosanjh: Celebs who faced FWICE bans

DH Online
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a ban on Ranveer Singh following his sudden exit from Don 3. Under the current directive, all affiliated members and technicians are prohibited from working with the actor until the matter is settled.
Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh
In 2025, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) slapped Diljit with a non-cooperation directive. The union blacklisted the actor-singer after he worked with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3.
Credit: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) previously issued a non-cooperation notice against Gauahar Khan for allegedly breaching COVID-19 safety protocols. However, the issue was ultimately resolved through internal dialogue.
Credit: Instagram/@gauaharkhan
Kartik Aaryan also faced heat from FWICE over his participation in certain overseas events and professional engagements.
Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Mika Singh faced a swift industry backlash in August 2019 when FWICE and AICWA slapped a boycott on him for performing at a private wedding event in Karachi, Pakistan. However, the ban lasted less than a week as Mika quickly made a public apology to manage the situation.
Credit: Instagram/@mikasingh
FWICE banned Pakistani stars including Fawad Khan right after the 2016 Uri attacks.
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