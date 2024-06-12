Rashmika Mandanna shimmers in Gold, sets new fashion goals

DH Web Desk
Rashmika gave a glimpse from her Dubai visit in which she looked resplendent in a peach-hued saree with mirror work and gold detailing. She completed the ensemble with matching gold jewelry and neatly tied hair.
Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Sparkling in a golden dress, Rashmika made a grand entry at the Jio World Plaza opening. The off-shoulder mini dress featured a golden trail, making the national crush look gorgeous and stunning as ever in this dazzling outfit.
Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika kept it light at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration hosted by the Ambanis. Her simple yet elegant look made heads turn and received appreciation from fashion critics.
Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The Animal star opted for a gold lehenga with a sleeveless blouse, a voluminous skirt, and a dupatta. Rashmika’s ensemble is ideal for pre-wedding celebrations or a sangeet ceremony, with sequins adding just the right amount of bling.
Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika strikes a pose in this white saree with ivory details on the border. Her playful demeanor adds a charm to the elegant ensemble, proving that simplicity often speaks volumes.
Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna