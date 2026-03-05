Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception looks decoded

DH Web Desk
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's nuptials has to be the 'it' wedding of the year. The couple tied the knot on February 26, 2026, after 8 years of dating.
The 'Virosh' wedding is making headlines for more than one reason. While the couple has been serving looks, their outfits from their grand reception at Taj Krishna Hotel, Hyderabad on March 4 have drawn more attention.
Rashmika was seen dazzling in a red Mysore silk saree from label JADE by MK while Vijay was seen dressed in an ivory veshti-shirt set.
Rashmika paired the saree with a gold statement necklace featuring a peacock, an 'odiyanam' (a waistband), dramatic earrings, lotus-lined chunky bangles, and a matching hathphool. Her jewellery was from SHREE Jewellers. Vijay wore two heavy, solid white gold chains to complete his Telugu look.
Rashmika opted for a simple makeup look with well-defined eyebrows, sindoor, a bindi, and a nude lipstick.
To complete her look, Rashmika tied her hair in a low braid adorned with red flowers, matching her grand but elegant saree.
With the grand reception, the 'Virosh' wedding festivities come to an end. Their wedding was attended by many celebrities from across the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries.
As per reports, the couple plans to go underground quietly after their grand wedding reception.
