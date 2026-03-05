Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception looks decoded

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's nuptials has to be the 'it' wedding of the year. The couple tied the knot on February 26, 2026, after 8 years of dating.

The 'Virosh' wedding is making headlines for more than one reason. While the couple has been serving looks, their outfits from their grand reception at Taj Krishna Hotel, Hyderabad on March 4 have drawn more attention.