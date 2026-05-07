RB Choudary's funeral: Celebrities mourn the sudden demise of Super Good Films Founder

DH Online

Actor and TVK chief Vijay arrived at producer RB Choudhary's home in Chennai to offer his last tributes.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Rajinikanth also visited RB Choudhary’s residence to offer a final tribute.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Malayalam superstar Mammootty arrives at RB Choudhary’s home to offer his last tributes to the veteran producer.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Chiyaan Vikram arrives at producer RB Choudhary's residence to pay his final respects.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Dhanush also visited the late producer’s residence in Chennai to offer his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Keerthy Suresh also arrived at the residence to pay her respects.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Santhanam was spotted arriving at the RB Choudhary's residence to offer his last respects.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Vijay expressed his deep condolences and stood by RB Choudhary’s sons, Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh. In this photo, Vijay is seen hugging Jiiva.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Soori was seen as he arrived at RB Choudhary’s residence in Chennai.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also visited the Chennai residence of producer RB Choudhary to pay her final respects.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Silambarasan also visited the RB Choudhary's residence to offer his last respects.

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Credit: Special Arrangement