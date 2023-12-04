Records set by Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’

DH Web Desk

Surpassing Brahmastra Part 1 Rs 37 crore opening day mark, Animal has become Ranbir’s biggest opener raking up Rs116 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Credit: Special Arrangement

The movie also emerged as the career best for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. His previous movie Kabir Singh minted only Rs 20 crore on its opening day.

Credit: Instagram/@animalthefilm

Despite getting ‘A’ certificate from CBFC, the movie opened to a Rs 116 crore, a record in itself.

Credit: Instagram/@sandeepreddy.vanga

After Jawan, Animal emerged as the second-best biggest opener at the box office in 2023. The film leaves behind blockbusters Pathaan, Tiger 3, Gadar 2, etc.

Credit: Instagram/@animalthefilm

Animal is also the biggest non-festival opener. Despite no special event or holiday, the movie managed to pull a great number of people to the theatres and has a tremendous response across the globe.

Credit: Instagram/@animalthefilm

Animal has become highest grossing Bollywood movie in North America with $3.8 million.

Credit: Instagram/@animalthefilm

Due to unprecedented demand, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is getting 1 am and 2 am shows in Mumbai, which is one of its kind.

Credit: Instagram/@animalthefilm