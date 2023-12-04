Records set by Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’

DH Web Desk
Surpassing Brahmastra Part 1 Rs 37 crore opening day mark, Animal has become Ranbir’s biggest opener raking up Rs116 crore gross at the worldwide box office.
The movie also emerged as the career best for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. His previous movie Kabir Singh minted only Rs 20 crore on its opening day.
Despite getting ‘A’ certificate from CBFC, the movie opened to a Rs 116 crore, a record in itself.
After Jawan, Animal emerged as the second-best biggest opener at the box office in 2023. The film leaves behind blockbusters Pathaan, Tiger 3, Gadar 2, etc.
Animal is also the biggest non-festival opener. Despite no special event or holiday, the movie managed to pull a great number of people to the theatres and has a tremendous response across the globe.
Animal has become highest grossing Bollywood movie in North America with $3.8 million.
Due to unprecedented demand, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is getting 1 am and 2 am shows in Mumbai, which is one of its kind.
