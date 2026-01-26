Republic Day 2026: Actors who played real-life heroes on the big screen

Vicky Kaushal - Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal’s transformation into Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw remains a cinematic masterclass in grit and authenticity. Capturing every nuance from the uniform to the unwavering eyes, Kaushal lived the character on screen, offering a powerful tribute to one of India’s greatest heroes.

Varun Dhawan - Border 2

Border 2 sees Varun Dhawan step into the role of Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC, honouring the 1971 war hero’s extraordinary battlefield courage.

Sivakarthikeyan- Amaran

Sivakarthikeyan took on the role of real-life hero Major Mukund Varadarajan in Amaran, delivering a restrained performance that highlights bravery and humanity.

John Abraham - The Diplomat

John Abraham’s role in The Diplomat is modelled on IFS diplomat Jitender Pal Singh, known for facilitating Uzma Ahmed’s return from Pakistan, continuing the actor’s streak of patriotic films.

Diljit Dosanjh - Border 2

Diljit brings to life Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, India’s only Air Force Param Vir Chakra awardee, who fought alone during the 1971 war in Kashmir.

Sidharth Malhotra - Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra shone bright as Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, portraying the Kargil War hero’s courage and patriotism.

Vicky Kaushal - Uri

Vicky Kaushal delivers a compelling portrayal of Major Vihaan Shergill in Uri, highlighting the soldier’s courage and precision.

