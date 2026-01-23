Republic Day 2026 | Patriotic films driven by strong female characters

DH Web Desk
Janhvi Kapoor – Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Janhvi really shines by capturing the quiet, steady dedication of a pilot fighting for her place in the skies. She makes Gunjan’s journey feel incredibly real, reminding us that serving the nation often starts with the simple, brave act of refusing to give up on your dreams.
Credit: Zee Studios
Alia Bhatt – Raazi
In Raazi, Alia is incredible as a young spy caught between love and duty. She avoids the usual loud heroics, instead showing us a raw, vulnerable side of patriotism.
Credit: Junglee Pictures
Yami Gautam – Uri: The Surgical Strike
Yami is brilliant as an intelligence officer, bringing a steady, calm authority to the screen. She reminds us that national security isn't just about force—it’s about strategy and sharp thinking.
Credit: RSVP Movies
Sonam Kapoor – Neerja
Sonam’s portrayal of Neerja Bhanot is a masterclass in emotional honesty. By playing a flight attendant who chose her passengers over her own life, she brought a haunting grace to the screen, turning this box-office hit into the most defining role of her career.
Credit: Fox Star Studios
Anya Singh – Border 2
Anya’s role in Border 2 highlights the resilience and emotional weight carried by army families. Because of her grandfather’s service in the 1971 war, this project is a deeply personal journey for her, making her portrayal of Ahan Shetty’s wife both powerful and sincere.
Credit: T Series Films