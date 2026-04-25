Retro radiance to royal reels: 6 times Shilpa Shetty defined high fashion

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Serving ultimate vintage vibes, Shilpa Shetty pairs an embellished white pleated look with a structured corset fit. A matching statement coat provides a contemporary, high-drama finish.
Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty
Shilpa puts an off-beat spin on ivory, pairing ballooned pants with a full-length netted blouse and a gold-embroidered coat. She completes the high-fashion look with heavy ethnic jewellery and a studded clutch.
Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty
Shilpa evokes classic Bollywood in a colour-blocked saree with a mirror-work border and an embellished blouse. Styled with studded ethnic jewellery, she delivers a truly timeless look.
Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty
Shilpa dazzles in a silver one-shouldered pleated gown with intricate embellishments. She enhanced her look with kundan jewelry and shimmering golden heels.
Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty
Shilpa exudes royalty in a mirror-work lehenga with a deep V-neckline and matching dupatta. She completes the look with loose waves and bold, layered jewellery.
Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty
Shilpa stuns in a sculpted black bodycon dress featuring a dramatic feathered hem. A sophisticated neat bun and a statement necklace perfectly complement the bold silhouette.
Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty