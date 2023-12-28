RIP Captain Vijayakanth: 9 lesser-known facts about the 'Karuppu MGR'

DH Web Desk

While many know him as an actor and politician, not many know that Vijayakanth started his career in showbiz as a film distributor.

Vijayakanth made his acting debut in 1979 with MA Kaja’s Inikkum Ilamai. He played a villain in his debut movie.

Vijayakanth has acted in nearly two dozen films as a police officer, the most times by any actor of his time in Kollywood.

Vijayakanth never worried about his remuneration and has taken paycheck after the film’s success for several movies. He also accepted to take a pay cut if the film tanked at the box office.

Popular faces like Thalapathy Vijay, Vadivelu, Sarathkumar, Mansoor Ali Khan, and several other celebrities were introduced by Vijayakanth.

Vijayakanth is credited for his efforts in bringing the 'Nadigar Sangam' (South Indian Artists Association) back on its feet when it was reeling under heavy debt. He organised several shows abroad to raise funds for the Association in Singapore and Malaysia.

Thalapathy Vijay tasted success for the first time in 1993 with Sendhoorapandi. Vijayakanth played a crucial role in the movie for which he did not take any remuneration.

After MGR, Shivaji and Jayalalitha, Vijaykanth was the only actor to have tasted a silver jubilee hit in his 100th film.

Vijayakanth’s film Annai Bhoomi in 1985 was the first 3D film in the Tamil film industry.

