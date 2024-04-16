RIP Dwarakish: 5 Must-watch films of the multi-talented actor

DH Web Desk
Kulla Agent 000 (1972): Dwarakish played the lead role as Kulla, a bumbling but well-meaning secret agent. He impressed everyone with his comic timing and hilarious antics in the film.
Credit: DH Photo
Guru Shishyaru (1981): Dwarakish played one of the key characters opposite Vishnuvardhan in this movie highlighted the bond the bond between a master and his disciple. The film featured thrilling fight sequences, catchy songs, and compelling performances.
Credit: DH Photo
Auto Raja (1980): In this action-packed entertainer, Dwarakish plays a key role alongside the legendary Shankar Nag. The film features captivating performances, thrilling action sequences, and memorable music.
Credit: DH Photo
Prema Matsara (1982): This romantic drama stars Dwarakish alongside Ambareesh and Jayamala. In this thriller, Dwarakish delivered a nuanced performance.
Credit: DH Photo
Kulla Kulli (1980): This comedy film, directed by HR Bhargava, features Dwarakish in a hilarious role. The movie follows the escapades of a small-time thief and offers plenty of laughs along the way.
Credit: DH Photo