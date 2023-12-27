Inside Salman Khan's 58th birthday celebrations; see pics

DH Web Desk

Salman Khan and Shaina NC are all smiles at the former's birthday party.

|

Credit: Instagram/@shaina_nc

Bobby Deol with the birthday boy Salman during the birthday party. 

|

Credit: Instagram/@iambobbydeol

Salman Khan flanked by his friends at his birthday party.

|

Credit: Instagram/@shaina_nc

Salman Khan's family members during the birthday bash. His birthday was celebrated along with with his niece Ayat Sharma.

|

Credit: Instagram/@viralbhayani

Alvira Khan Agnihotri with Nandita Mahtani and Shaina NC at Salman Khan's 58th birthday party.

|

Credit: Instagram/@shaina_nc

Salman Khan poses with Shaina NC and Nandia Mehtani during his birthday party.

|

Credit: Instagram/@shaina_nc

Salman Khan poses with a friend during his 58th birthday party.

|

Credit: Instagram/@neelikhan786