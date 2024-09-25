Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka Chopra grace 'Citadel Honey Bunny' London screening; Pics Viral

DH Web Desk
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Priyanka Chopra shone bright at the special screening of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (India) and 'Citadel: Diana' (Italy) in London.
Credit: Instagram/@agbofilms
Photos from the event featuring the Indian superstars alongside 'Citadel: Diana' star Matilda De Angelis are creating a buzz on social media.
AGBO, an independent entertainment company based in downtown Los Angeles, took to its social media handles to share a glimpse from the star-studded screening.
For the event, Priyanka chose a bold red bodycon dress, Samantha went for a chic navy blue look, while Matilda sparkled in a gold attire.
A candid backstage picture from the screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny in London.
