Sandalwood star Sagar Gowda marries Poornima in hush-hush ceremony

DH Online

Sandalwood actor Sagar Gowda, celebrated for his role as Aane Bala in Chow Chow Bath, has officially entered a new chapter of his life.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

He recently wed his longtime partner, Poornima, in a private traditional Hindu ceremony held at the Venkateshwara Temple in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

The groom donned a classic golden kurta and dhoti, while the bride was stunning in a matching golden saree.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

The couple celebrated their union in an intimate ceremony with family and close friends.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

The couple’s intimate celebration has captured the internet's attention, with congratulatory messages pouring in from fans across social media.

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Credit: Special Arrangement