Sandalwood star Sagar Gowda marries Poornima in hush-hush ceremony

DH Online
Sandalwood actor Sagar Gowda, celebrated for his role as Aane Bala in Chow Chow Bath, has officially entered a new chapter of his life.
Credit: Special Arrangement
He recently wed his longtime partner, Poornima, in a private traditional Hindu ceremony held at the Venkateshwara Temple in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The groom donned a classic golden kurta and dhoti, while the bride was stunning in a matching golden saree.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The couple celebrated their union in an intimate ceremony with family and close friends.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The couple’s intimate celebration has captured the internet's attention, with congratulatory messages pouring in from fans across social media.
Credit: Special Arrangement