Saree, salwar and suit: The ultimate style guide from leading ladies in showbiz

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Strike a sophisticated balance between contemporary glamour and rich ethnic elements in a red outfit, just like Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The structure, defined by a dramatic, flowing, saree-like pallu, provides the perfect amount of poise to make any occasion instantly more special.
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon is the picture of glamour in a striking red sharara set, brilliantly adorned with detailed golden work throughout. She made a strategic choice to let the ensemble shine by keeping jewellery minimal, opting only for heavy earrings and a stack of chunky bracelets.
Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon
Triptii Dimri
Triptii proves that simplicity stands out, captivating in an elegant outfit featuring lovely floral patterns. This classic look provides the perfect canvas to make a statement by adding bold accessories, such as striking jhumkis, elegant tassels or dangling earrings, and a few chunky kadas.
Credit : Instagram/@tripti_dimri
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Keeping her look clean and classic, Fatima Sana Shaikh wore an elegant royal blue saree, featuring a lovely wavy border and a detailed patterned blouse. She expertly maintained the aesthetic by pairing the ensemble with a sleek bun and discreet, minimalist accessories.
Credit: Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh
Mrunal Thakur
Perfectly suited for the festive season, Mrunal shines in a luxurious royal blue satin saree, complemented by an intricately worked, embellished blouse. She ensures the outfit speaks volumes by pairing it with a neat, clean bun hairstyle and understated, matte makeup.
Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi defines graceful sophistication in a delicate blush pink saree, elegantly paired with a sleek halter-neck blouse. To achieve perfect equilibrium between the fabric and sparkle, she layered her look with a multi-strand pearl choker, a statement diamond bracelet, and classic pearl studs.
Credit: Instagram/@bhumisatishpednekkar