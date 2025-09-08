Sargun Mehta: The Queen of Punjabi cinema with an unbeatable style game

DH Web Desk
Mustard Magic
Draped in mustard-gold silk, Sargun perfectly balances traditional elegance with a fresh, modern vibe. Her minimalist makeup and delicate green bangles bring out her innate beauty, resulting in a look that’s both timeless and eye-catching.
Black & Gold Charm
Sargun stuns in a black saree featuring intricate golden accents, with statement earrings providing a striking final touch.
Lilac Elegance
Delicate yet bold, her lavender embellished ensemble with tassel accents perfectly marries modern style and feminine elegance. With sleek hair and a playful smile, Sargun radiates confidence and charm.
Desi Grace
Draped in a maroon and gold Kanjeevaram-inspired saree and adorned with fresh gajra in her braid, Sargun perfectly embodies traditional Indian elegance. This look beautifully marries her down-to-earth charm with a touch of cinematic glamour.
Pretty in Pink
A pastel pink sequined saree teamed with an off-shoulder blouse highlights her fun, glamorous side. Her look is completed by a stunning diamond choker and a beaming smile, making it a standout red carpet moment.
Red Hot Statement
Striking and stunning, her scarlet red saree adorned with intricate embroidery exemplifies festive elegance. Complemented by bold statement earrings and a radiant glow, Sargun shows that red remains the ultimate color of strength and passion.
