Sargun Mehta: The Queen of Punjabi cinema with an unbeatable style game

DH Web Desk

Mustard Magic

Draped in mustard-gold silk, Sargun perfectly balances traditional elegance with a fresh, modern vibe. Her minimalist makeup and delicate green bangles bring out her innate beauty, resulting in a look that’s both timeless and eye-catching.

Credit: Instagram/@sargunmehta

Black & Gold Charm

Sargun stuns in a black saree featuring intricate golden accents, with statement earrings providing a striking final touch.

Credit: Instagram/@sargunmehta

Lilac Elegance

Delicate yet bold, her lavender embellished ensemble with tassel accents perfectly marries modern style and feminine elegance. With sleek hair and a playful smile, Sargun radiates confidence and charm.

Credit: Instagram/@sargunmehta

Desi Grace

Draped in a maroon and gold Kanjeevaram-inspired saree and adorned with fresh gajra in her braid, Sargun perfectly embodies traditional Indian elegance. This look beautifully marries her down-to-earth charm with a touch of cinematic glamour.

Credit: Instagram/@sargunmehta

Pretty in Pink

A pastel pink sequined saree teamed with an off-shoulder blouse highlights her fun, glamorous side. Her look is completed by a stunning diamond choker and a beaming smile, making it a standout red carpet moment.

Credit: Instagram/@sargunmehta

Red Hot Statement

Striking and stunning, her scarlet red saree adorned with intricate embroidery exemplifies festive elegance. Complemented by bold statement earrings and a radiant glow, Sargun shows that red remains the ultimate color of strength and passion.

Credit: Instagram/@sargunmehta