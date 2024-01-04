See Pics | Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and Nupur Shikhare register their marriage

DH Web Desk

Celebrity kid and entrepreneur Ira Khan sealed her relationship with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare by registering their wedding in Mumbai on January 3.

Credit: Instagram/@pallav_paliwal

Held at Taj Lands, the event was graced by their family members and close friends.

Credit: PTI

The ceremony was followed by a reception at the same hotel.

Credit: PTI

Reena Dutta and Junaid Khan pose with Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare.

Credit: PTI

Aamir Khan poses with ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Khan.

Credit: PTI

Aamir Khan poses for the photographers during Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's reception.

Credit: PTI