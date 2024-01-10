See Pics: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's dreamy sangeet ceremony

DH Web Desk

Photographer David Poznic took to his social media and shared some dreamy pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare sangeet.

Credit: Instagram/@davidpoznic

He shared a string of pictures in which Ira, Nupur and the guests are seen having a gala time. 

Credit: Instagram/@davidpoznic

At the sangeet ceremony, Nupur gave a special performance in Bollywood song Khalibali from Padmaavat at the sangeet.

Credit: Instagram/@davidpoznic

Aamir Khan was also seen grooving with guests at some of his popular dancing numbers.

Credit: Instagram/@davidpoznic

Ira and Nupur's friend pose for a photo during the sangeet ceremony.

Credit: Instagram/@davidpoznic