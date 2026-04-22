Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun & Ranveer Singh: Celebrities who live on rent

DH Web Desk
Allu Arjun
Allu is the newest high-profile resident of Mumbai’s "Mayanagri". Reportedly, he has locked a sea-facing 5 BHK apartment in Juhu for at least the next three years. The actor is relocating to prioritize his upcoming projects, specifically his collaborations with directors Atlee (for Raaka) and Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
While their massive Rs 119 crore quadruplex in Bandra nears completion, Deepika and Ranveer continue to reside in their luxury rental at Beau Monde Towers, Prabhadevi. The couple is reportedly paying Rs 7 lakh per month for the 2,319 sq ft apartment.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Shah Rukh Khan
With Mannat currently under renovation, Shah Rukh Khan has moved his family into a plush, four-storey rental in the Puja Casa building at Pali Hill. The sprawling 10,500 sq. ft. duplex comes with a hefty price tag of roughly Rs 25 lakh per month.
Credit: Instagram/@gaurikhan
Aamir Khan
Aamir is also a high-profile name who has moved into a temporary rental in Pali Hill, while his residence at Virgo Cooperative Housing Society undergoes redevelopment. The superstar has leased four apartments in the Wilnomona Apartment building on Nargis Dutt Road. He is reportedly paying approximately Rs 24.5 lakh per month for the multi-unit setup.
Credit: Instagram/@aamirkhanproductions
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Despite a career spanning two decades in the entertainment industry, Nushrratt has not yet purchased a house. The actress has been residing in a chic, rented apartment located in the upscale Vile Parle/Juhu neighbourhood of West Mumbai.
Credit: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha