Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with 'Pardo alla Carriera' at Locarno Film Festival

DH Web Desk
Shah Rukh Khan was awarded the prestigious 'Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno' award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.
Credit: Instagram/@filmfestlocarno
He was felicitated for his exceptional contributions to global cinema over a career spanning more than three decades and over 100 films.
Credit: Instagram/@filmfestlocarno
Shah Rukh Khan speaks after receiving the 'Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism' award, in Locarno, Switzerland.
Credit: PTI
SRK looks dapper in black suit as he poses with the trophy.
Credit: Instagram/@filmfestlocarno
Actor Shah Rukh Khan greets the sea of fans at the 77th Locarno Film Festival, Switzerland.
Credit: PTI
Apart from the felicitation, the festival featured a special screening honoring SRK's influential performances, which left an indelible mark on global cinema.
Credit: X/@IndiainSwiss
SRK also engaged in a public conversation which was live streamed, offering fans worldwide a unique opportunity to hear from the global icon.
Credit: Instagram/@filmfestlocarno
Shah Rukh Khan during a conversation with the audience at the 77th Locarno International Film Festival.
Credit: PTI
SRK speaks with median the red carpet.
Credit: Special Arrangement