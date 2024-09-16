Shahid Kapoor’s best badass characters: A look back as he teams up with Vishal Bharadwaj again

DH Web Desk
Kabir Singh (Kabir Singh, 2019)
Shahid’s career-defining performance as the self-destructive surgeon in Kabir Singh showcased his raw aggression and emotional depth, earning him widespread acclaim.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Sandeep (Udta Punjab, 2016)
Shahid played Sandeep, a rockstar battling substance abuse and self-destruction. His nuanced performance captures the emotional turmoil and rebellious nature of a once-celebrated musician facing the dark side of fame.
Credit: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Tariq (Haider, 2014)
Shahid essayed Tariq, a character entangled in political and personal chaos. His intense portrayal of this modern-day Hamlet, driven by revenge and justice, highlights his skill in playing complex, morally ambiguous roles.
Credit: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Karan (R..Rajkumar, 2013)
Shahid’s portrayal of Karan was fearless and rebellious. With his carefree nature and powerful action scenes, Karan stands out as a quintessential badass character.
Credit: Instagram/@Eros International
Raghunath Namdeo (Kaminey, 2009)
Shahid’s electrifying dual role as Charlie and Guddu showcased two distinct personalities. His gritty performance and the raw storytelling made Raghunath Namdeo an iconic badass.
Credit: Instagram/@shahidkapoor