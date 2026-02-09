Shalini Pandey takes over social media with bold vacation pictures

DH Web Desk

Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey recently jetted off to a scenic destination, where she enjoyed some well-deserved relaxation time.

|

Credit: Instagram/@shalzp

Giving fans a peek into her getaway, the actress shared a series of vacation photos on social media.

|

Credit: Instagram/@shalzp

The diva treated her followers to a mix of candid street strolls and some seriously bold fashion moments. Shalini turned up the heat effortlessly.

|

Credit: Instagram/@shalzp

In one of the pictures, Shalini is seen wandering the local streets, looking effortlessly chic in a short beige dress.

|

Credit: Instagram/@shalzp

Another picture featured a bold backless moment that celebrates her natural curves.

|

Credit: Instagram/@shalzp

Social media is buzzing with this picture from the vacation, where Shalini is seen enjoying the sunshine in a striking bikini. 

|

Credit: Instagram/@shalzp