Shannon Elizabeth to Cardi B: Celebrities who are on OnlyFans

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Shannon Elizabeth

Shannon Elizabeth, the iconic face of the late-90s "it-girl" era, is making waves with her debut on OnlyFans at 52.

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Credit: Instagram/@shannonelizabeth

Cardi B

Back in 2020, Cardi B joined the subscription site to give fans a raw look at the making of her 'WAP' music video. However, much to the disappointment of her followers, the rapper has unfortunately stopped updating the page for her fans.

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Credit: Instagram/@iamcardib

Lily Allen

Lily Allen decided to explore OnlyFans after learning about her high standing in the celebrity foot-ranking community. In a podcast, she said that her interest piqued discovering her 'five-star' status on WikiFeet.

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Credit: Instagram/@lilyallen

Jessie Cave

Actress Jessie Cave came to OnlyFans to cater to a niche followers who're interested in hair-based aesthetics. She also clarified the account wouldn't be 'sexual' in nature.

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Credit: Instagram/@jessiecave

Drea De Matteo

Drea de Matteo, a veteran of iconic series like The Sopranos and Desperate Housewives, made headlines in 2024 when she joined OnlyFans to support her family. Her mode proved to be successful, as it reportedly saved her house within just five minutes of launching.

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Credit: Instagram/@dreadematteo

Bella Thorne

The former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne was the first celebrity to make $1 million on OnlyFans in less than 24 hours of joining. However, she remains absent from the platform and hasn’t used her account in six years.

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Credit: Instagram/@bellathorne