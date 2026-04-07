Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Diana Penty: Actresses' guide to stay cool and chic this summer

DH Online

Diana Penty

If you’re looking for a fresh transformation, Diana’s shoulder-length cut with heavy side fringes is the perfect inspiration for a bold, structured makeover. This versatile chop is the ideal summer accessory—it infuses every outfit with a bit of "cool-girl" energy.

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Credit: Instagram/@dianapenty

Alia Bhatt

Alia keeps it fresh with shoulder-length layers that look great whether worn naturally or pulled into a soft half-bun with face-framing strands.

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Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Deepika Padukone

Deepika’s collarbone-length cut is the ultimate canvas for styling. Whether you prefer beach waves, a sleek straight finish, or a quick half-bun, adding front layers is a great way to inject extra texture into the look.

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Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha channels major Emily in Paris vibes with a sleek, curled bob. By tucking one side behind the ear, she achieves a polished, "clean girl" aesthetic that is both sophisticated and trendy.

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Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor

Kriti Sanon

Kriti opts for a chic, layered long bob that maximizes volume and movement. This versatile cut works beautifully whether you prefer a sleek, straight finish or soft, smooth curls.

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Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika’s shoulder-length wavy bob is a dream for round and oval faces. This versatile cut is easy to elevate with beachy waves or tighter curls whenever you want to add extra bounce and movement.

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Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya leans into pure sophistication with a classic, blunt bob. By letting the cut stay in its signature, sleek element, she proves that a precise haircut often makes the strongest statement on its own.

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Credit: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02