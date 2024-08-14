Shraddha Kapoor’s smoldering red hot looks for 'Stree 2' promotions spark fan frenzy

DH Web Desk
In one of her recent appearances, Shraddha donned a daring yet chic red bodycon dress. The sleek silhouette accentuated her figure, while the simple nose ring added an understated edge to the ensemble.
Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor
Another eye-catching outfit featured a vibrant strapless crop top adorned with intricate mirror work and detailed red and black embroidery.
Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor
Shraddha also stunned in a red dress with a thigh-high slit, exuding elegance, class and sophistication.
Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor
At the trailer launch of Stree 2, Shraddha wore a red silk saree with intricate golden weaves and a 'kinari' border.
Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor
Shraddha wore another saree for the promotions giving a touch elegance with grace, proving that no other colour could define 'Stree' like red.
Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor
Shraddha was also seen giving boss lady vibes in a red co-ordset, a perfect blend of chic and daring, showcasing her impeccable style.
Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor