Shreya Chaudhry redefines elegance in a chic black pantsuit

DH Web Desk
Shreya Chaudhry's choice of a black pantsuit was nothing short of a fashion masterpiece.
Credit: Instagram/@shreya__chaudhry
The bold ensemble exuded a sense of timeless elegance.
Credit: Instagram/@shreya__chaudhry
Shreya wore a look from Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna. She served a perfect all-black outfit to add to the books.
Credit: Instagram/@shreya__chaudhry
Shreya completed her look by accessorising the outfit with a choker and a messy bun. With soft smokey eyes and nude lips, her minimal makeup highlighted her natural beauty.
Credit: Instagram/@shreya__chaudhry
Shreya managed to strike the perfect balance between a touch of edginess and elegance that added depth to her overall look.
Credit: Instagram/@shreya__chaudhry