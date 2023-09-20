Shriya Saran's glamorous red gown takes the internet by storm!

DH Web Desk
Shriya Saran has always been a trailblazer in the world of fashion. Her sartorial choices have often set trends and left a lasting impression.
Credit: Instagram/@shriya_saran1109
The diva looks beautiful, in a classy and trendy dress and her post quickly went viral on social media with garnering thousands of likes and comments.
With her keen eye for style and the ability to effortlessly carry any look, Shriya has become a fashion icon in her own right.
This stunning ensemble was not just a casual outing but her red carpet look for an award show.
Shriya Saran definitely knows how to command attention and steal the spotlight with her fashion choices.
