Siddharth marries Aditi Rao Hydari at a secret ceremony: Pics Viral!

Siddharth, star of Indian 2, has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and fiancé, Aditi Rao Hydari, in a beautifully enchanting ceremony.
The ceremony, hosted at a private venue, was kept under wraps with only a handful of close friends and family present.
The couple kept their wedding a closely guarded secret just like their engagement.
Sidharth and Aditi exclusive took to their social media account to share exclusive pictures from their intimate celebration.
The photos reveal that the couple had a traditional south Indian wedding in a stunning scene filled with understated luxury.
Aditi looked radiant in a beige silk saree, while Siddharth was dashing in a white shirt and veshti with a gold or silver coloured border, both designed by celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee.
Fans and followers were quick and delighted over the news.
Social media platforms are abuzz with congratulatory messages and reactions to the newlyweds' beautiful photos on their enchanting new chapter.
