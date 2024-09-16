Siddharth marries Aditi Rao Hydari at a secret ceremony: Pics Viral!

DH Web Desk

Siddharth, star of Indian 2, has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and fiancé, Aditi Rao Hydari, in a beautifully enchanting ceremony.

Credit: Instagram/@worldofsiddharth

The ceremony, hosted at a private venue, was kept under wraps with only a handful of close friends and family present.

Credit: Instagram/@worldofsiddharth

The couple kept their wedding a closely guarded secret just like their engagement.

Credit: Instagram/@worldofsiddharth

Sidharth and Aditi exclusive took to their social media account to share exclusive pictures from their intimate celebration.

Credit: Instagram/@worldofsiddharth

The photos reveal that the couple had a traditional south Indian wedding in a stunning scene filled with understated luxury.

Credit: Instagram/@worldofsiddharth

Aditi looked radiant in a beige silk saree, while Siddharth was dashing in a white shirt and veshti with a gold or silver coloured border, both designed by celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee.

Credit: Instagram/@worldofsiddharth

Fans and followers were quick and delighted over the news.

Credit: Instagram/@worldofsiddharth

Social media platforms are abuzz with congratulatory messages and reactions to the newlyweds' beautiful photos on their enchanting new chapter.

Credit: Instagram/@worldofsiddharth