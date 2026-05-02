Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s vacation photos set social media on fire

DH Online

Celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani delighted their followers by sharing a glimpse from their beach vacation.

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Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra

These photos took the internet by storm, sending fans into an absolute frenzy.

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Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani

The couple's posts included several pictures from their picturesque getaway, offering several moments from their outing.

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Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra

Netizens quickly flooded the comments with love, while the stunning images continue to spread like wildfire.

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Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani

Fans are particularly captivated by the viral shots of Sidharth and Kiara snorkelling in crystal-clear waters.

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Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra

Netizens are gushing over the "family goals" on display as the couple explores the Maldivian reefs together with their daughter, Saraayah.

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Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani