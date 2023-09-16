SIIMA Awards: As 'Kantara' steals the show, here is a list of all those who went home feeling proud!

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) was bagged by Yash for 'KGF Chapter 2'. Srinidhi Shetty and Bhuvan Gowda received the award on his behalf.

Srinidhi Shetty won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Kannada) for 'KGF Chapter 2'.

Rishab Shetty claimed the Best Actor in a Leading Role Critics (Kannada) for 'Kantara'.

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics Choice (Kannada) - Sapthami Gowda for 'Kantara'.

Rakshit Shetty managed to get a Special Appreciation Award (Actor in a Lead Role) for 'Charlie 777'.

'777 Charlie' bagged the Best Film (Kannada) award.

It was a big day for 'Kantara' as Shetty also won the Best Director (Kannada) award for the movie.

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Kannada) went to Achyuth Kumar for 'Kantara'.

Prakash Thuminad received the Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Kannada) award  for 'Kantara'.

Shubha Raksha took home the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Kannada) for 'Home Minister'.

Best Debutant Director (Kannada) was won by Sagar Puranik for 'Dollu'.

Along with all the other awards that Rishab Shetty took home, he also got the Special Appreciation Award (Pathbreaking Story) - for 'Kantara'.

The 'Gaalipata 2' actor Diganth Manchale was titled the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Kannada).

Best Debutant Producer (Kannada) was received by Apeksha Pavan Wadeyar and Pavan Kumar Wadeyar for 'Dollu'.

Pruthvi Shamanur bagged the Best Debutant Actor (Kannada) for 'Padavi Poorva'.

'Vikrant Rona' actress Neetha Ashok won the Best Debutant Actress (Kannada).

Mukesh Laxman won the Special Appreciation Award (Kannada) for 'Kantara'.

Best Music Director (Kannada) award was taken home by B Ajaneesh Loknath for 'Kantara'.

The singer of Kantara's 'Singara Siriye' Vijay Prakash won the award for Best Playback Singer (Male - Kannada).

Best Lyric Writer (Kannada) - Pramod Maravanthe for the song 'Singara Siriye' in 'Kantara'.

Best Playback Singer (Female - Kannada) was won by Sunidhi Chauhan for the song 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' in 'Vikrant Rona'. Musician B. Ajaneesh Loknath received the award on her behalf.

