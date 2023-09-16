SIIMA Awards: As 'Kantara' steals the show, here is a list of all those who went home feeling proud!

DH Web Desk
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) was bagged by Yash for 'KGF Chapter 2'. Srinidhi Shetty and Bhuvan Gowda received the award on his behalf.
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
Srinidhi Shetty won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Kannada) for 'KGF Chapter 2'.
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
Rishab Shetty claimed the Best Actor in a Leading Role Critics (Kannada) for 'Kantara'.
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics Choice (Kannada) - Sapthami Gowda for 'Kantara'.
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
Rakshit Shetty managed to get a Special Appreciation Award (Actor in a Lead Role) for 'Charlie 777'.
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
'777 Charlie' bagged the Best Film (Kannada) award.
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
It was a big day for 'Kantara' as Shetty also won the Best Director (Kannada) award for the movie.
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
Best Actor in a Negative Role (Kannada) went to Achyuth Kumar for 'Kantara'.
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
Prakash Thuminad received the Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Kannada) award for 'Kantara'.
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
Shubha Raksha took home the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Kannada) for 'Home Minister'.
Credit: Instagramsiimawards
Best Debutant Director (Kannada) was won by Sagar Puranik for 'Dollu'.
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
Along with all the other awards that Rishab Shetty took home, he also got the Special Appreciation Award (Pathbreaking Story) - for 'Kantara'.
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
The 'Gaalipata 2' actor Diganth Manchale was titled the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Kannada).
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
Best Debutant Producer (Kannada) was received by Apeksha Pavan Wadeyar and Pavan Kumar Wadeyar for 'Dollu'.
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
Pruthvi Shamanur bagged the Best Debutant Actor (Kannada) for 'Padavi Poorva'.
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
'Vikrant Rona' actress Neetha Ashok won the Best Debutant Actress (Kannada).
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
Mukesh Laxman won the Special Appreciation Award (Kannada) for 'Kantara'.
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
Best Music Director (Kannada) award was taken home by B Ajaneesh Loknath for 'Kantara'.
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
The singer of Kantara's 'Singara Siriye' Vijay Prakash won the award for Best Playback Singer (Male - Kannada).
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
Best Lyric Writer (Kannada) - Pramod Maravanthe for the song 'Singara Siriye' in 'Kantara'.
Credit: Instagram/siimawards
Best Playback Singer (Female - Kannada) was won by Sunidhi Chauhan for the song 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' in 'Vikrant Rona'. Musician B. Ajaneesh Loknath received the award on her behalf.
Credit: Instagram/siimawards