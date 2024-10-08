'Singham Again' Trailer Launch: A star-studded affair

DH Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn pose together for a photo during the tailer launch of Singham Again in Mumbai. 

Credit: PTI

Arjun gives a peck on Ranveer's cheeks as they get clicked on stage during the tailer launch of Singham Again in Mumbai. 

Credit: PTI

Kareena looks ravishing in golden outfit at the tailer launch of Singham Again in Mumbai. 

Credit: PTI

Ranveer Singh strikes a pose during the tailer launch of Singham Again in Mumbai. 

Credit: PTI

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets clicked during the trailer launch of Singham Again, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Ravi Kishan strikes the iconic 'Singham' pose during the trailer launch of Singham Again, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Director Rohit Shetty poses with Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor during the trailer launch of Singham Again.

Credit: PTI