Sobhita Dhulipala gets engaged to Naga Chaitanya; First pics out!

DH Web Desk
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged now.
Credit: X/@iamnagarjuna
The couple exchanged rings at 9.42 am, Naga Chaitanya's father and actor Nagarjuna announced on X.
Credit: X/@iamnagarjuna
The ceremony was held at Nagarjuna's home in Hyderabad with close family members in attendance.
Credit: Special Arrangement
They have been dating each other for quite some time now and were planning to tie the knot.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Naga Chaitanya started dating the former beauty queen after the former's separation from Samantha.