Sobhita Dhulipala gets engaged to Naga Chaitanya; First pics out!

DH Web Desk

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged now.

Credit: X/@iamnagarjuna

The couple exchanged rings at 9.42 am, Naga Chaitanya's father and actor Nagarjuna announced on X.

Credit: X/@iamnagarjuna

The ceremony was held at Nagarjuna's home in Hyderabad with close family members in attendance.

Credit: Special Arrangement

They have been dating each other for quite some time now and were planning to tie the knot.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Naga Chaitanya started dating the former beauty queen after the former's separation from Samantha.