Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya getting engaged: Timeline of their relationship

DH Web Desk
Naga Chaitanya is all set to seal his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala today with an engagement ceremony.
Reports suggest that ceremony will be an intimate affair with close family members in attendance.
Nagarjuna will release the first photos of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhuliapala as engaged couple.
The ceremony is planned for the evening at Nagarjuna’s residence in Hyderabad.
Neither Naga Chaitanya nor Sobhita Dhulipala have confirmed the news, with both remaining tight-lipped about their relationship.
The couple sparked dating rumours after being spotted together at several events.
Reports of Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita started doing rounds in 2022 post his separation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Despite the viral photos, they have not officially confirmed their relationship.
Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. After dating for several years, the couple married in 2017. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they announced their divorce four years later.
