Sobhita Dhulipala’s 5 mesmerizing bridal looks from ‘Love, Sitara’

DH Web Desk

Sobhita’s Radiant Smile

In this charming snapshot, Sobhita radiates happiness, donning a yellow saree and red blouse, likely partaking in pre-wedding rituals, and wearing a leaf-themed varmala around her neck.

Credit: RSVP Movies

Graceful Wedding Prayer

In a graceful praying posture, Sobhita looks stunning with a red cloth over her right shoulder, her hair neatly tied in a bun adorned with kajra, and a red bindi completing her traditional look.

Credit: RSVP Movies

Stunning Bridal Glam

Sobhita mesmerizes with red lipstick, an elegantly draped saree, a bold golden necklace with matching earrings, and intricate white kajra highlighting her neatly tied hair.

Credit: RSVP Movies

Glamorous Pre-Wedding Look

Sobhita stuns in this frame, donning a gold ensemble perfect for a pre-wedding shoot, with a red saree, a golden embroidered blouse, a soft bindi, and matching golden accessories.

Credit: RSVP Movies

Joyfully Participating in Wedding Festivities

Sobhita radiates as she shines during the wedding celebrations, her smile brimming with happiness and excitement, perfectly reflecting the spirit of her approaching wedding.

Credit: RSVP Movies