Sobhita Dhulipala’s 5 mesmerizing bridal looks from ‘Love, Sitara’

Sobhita’s Radiant Smile
In this charming snapshot, Sobhita radiates happiness, donning a yellow saree and red blouse, likely partaking in pre-wedding rituals, and wearing a leaf-themed varmala around her neck.
Credit: RSVP Movies
Graceful Wedding Prayer
In a graceful praying posture, Sobhita looks stunning with a red cloth over her right shoulder, her hair neatly tied in a bun adorned with kajra, and a red bindi completing her traditional look.
Credit: RSVP Movies
Stunning Bridal Glam
Sobhita mesmerizes with red lipstick, an elegantly draped saree, a bold golden necklace with matching earrings, and intricate white kajra highlighting her neatly tied hair.
Credit: RSVP Movies
Glamorous Pre-Wedding Look
Sobhita stuns in this frame, donning a gold ensemble perfect for a pre-wedding shoot, with a red saree, a golden embroidered blouse, a soft bindi, and matching golden accessories.
Credit: RSVP Movies
Joyfully Participating in Wedding Festivities
Sobhita radiates as she shines during the wedding celebrations, her smile brimming with happiness and excitement, perfectly reflecting the spirit of her approaching wedding.
Credit: RSVP Movies