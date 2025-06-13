Sona Comstar chairman and Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur passes away in London at 53

DH Web Desk
Sunjay Kapur, a prominent Indian industrialist and passionate polo player, passed away in London.
He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while playing a polo match in the UK. He was 53.
Often seen at elite page 3 gatherings, he was the Chairman of Comstar, a premier automotive parts manufacturer as well as the CII Europe Committee.
An alumnus of The Doon School and the University of Buckingham, he was also a passionate polo player and a committed philanthropist.
Sunjay married designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996, but the couple parted ways in 2000.
A few years later, Sunjay fell in love with Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor and the two got married in 2003.
They welcomed two children, Samaira and Kiaan.
However, after nearly 13 years of marriage, the couple separated in 2016 due to personal reasons.
After parting ways with Karisma, Sanjay found love again in model and entrepreneur, Priya Sachdev.
After marrying Priya, the couple was blessed with a son, Azarias.
