Sonam Kapoor’s 2nd baby shower: A star-studded luxe affair

DH Web Desk
Sonam Kapoor hosted an intimate 'godh bharai' ceremony, celebrating her second pregnancy surrounded by close family and a star-studded guest list.
Credit: Screengrab from Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story
The Kapoor home was turned into an ethereal retreat for the puja, featuring a stunning blend of extravagant floral arrangements and playful, suspended paper bird installations.
Credit: Screengrab from Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story
The ceremony was a heartfelt family gathering as a radiant Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed her nearest and dearest.
Credit: Screengrab from Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story
Radiating effortless style, Sonam captivated guests in a custom-designed lime green lehenga.
Credit: Screengrab from Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story
The outfit’s standout feature—a relaxed, cape-style pallu drape—lent an air of ethereal grace to her vibrant maternity look.
Credit: Screengrab from Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story
Miheeka Daggubati also shared pictures from Sonam's baby shower.
Credit: Screengrab from Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story
Sonam wore her hair in a sleek bun, paired with a small red bindi and a striking red lip. Heavy gold jewellery, including a statement necklace, matching earrings, stacked bangles and rings, completed the look.
Credit: Screengrab from Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story
Bhumi Pednekkar graced the baby shower wearing a beautiful white corset-style Indo-Western outfit and shared a selfie with Sonam Kapoor that is currently trending.
Credit: Screengrab from Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story