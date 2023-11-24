South Indian movies banned in other countries

DH Web Desk
Mammootty and Jyotika's movie, Kaathal - The Core (2023), has faced a ban by the governments of Kuwait and Qatar. The film's story reportedly deals with homosexuality, which is the reason behind the ban.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's Monster (2022) also faced a ban in all GCC countries except UAE as the movie contained homosexual content.
Kollywood movie Beast (2022) featuring Thalapathy Vijay was banned in Kuwait and Qatar as the movie showcased Islamic individuals as extremists.
Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup (2021) also faced heat from the government of Kuwait and faced ban due to its storyline. The movie showed a fugitive seeking refuge in their country after swindling money.
In 2022, Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal's movie FIR was restrained from screening in Malayasia, Qatar and Kuwait after their censor boards rejected the approval.
