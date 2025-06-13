SRK, Ranbir to Diljit: Actors who played detectives on-screen

DH Web Desk

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh is set to portray a detective for the first time in his upcoming film Detective Sherdil. Known for his selective film choices, fans are eagerly anticipating this new avatar.

|

Credit: IMDb

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Mom saw Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of a private investigator aiding Sridevi’s character in avenging her daughter’s assault. Known for his remarkable versatility, he once again delivered a powerful and memorable performance.

|

Credit: Zee Studios

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan, celebrated for defying norms, stood out with her detective role in Bobby Jasoos, a rare choice for a leading actress. Her portrayal of a curious Hyderabadi girl brought both glamour and authenticity to the part.

|

Credit: Born Free Entertainment Pvt. Ltd

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan took on the role of the fierce detective Jasmeet Bhamra in the acclaimed film The Buckingham Murders, as she delves into a suspenseful investigation.

|

Credit: Balaji Telefilms

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor played a gifted young detective in Jagga Jasoos, who sets out to find the missing father of the girl accompanying him.

|

Credit: Pictureshuru Entertainment

Diana Penty

Diana Penty will soon be seen as a determined detective in Detective Sherdil. The newly unveiled trailer offers a glimpse into her action-packed role. With her consistently captivating performances, fans are excited to discover this fresh avatar.

|

Credit: Instagram/@dianapenty

Saif Ali Khan

In Agent Vinod, Saif Ali Khan portrayed a suave detective who sets out on a gripping mission to uncover the truth behind his colleague’s mysterious murder.

|

Credit: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan

In the cult classic Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan portrays a quirky small-time detective who is mistaken for a CBI agent and inadvertently finds himself on a mission to prevent the assassination of the Chief Minister.

|

Credit: United Seven.