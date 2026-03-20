SRK, Ranveer to Timothee: How actors are shaping the future of men’s jewellery

DH Web Desk
Shah Rukh Khan
While some choose subtlety, Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala look was a bold declaration. Styling his ensemble with bespoke Sabyasachi chains, he looked every bit the "modern dandy." These regal, heirloom-like pieces proved that high jewellery can be the central narrative of a man’s legacy.
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Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan gave men’s fashion a royal flourish by sporting a Tiffany & Co. "Bird on a Rock" brooch, which is worth roughly Rs 42 lakh. The exquisite diamond-and-citrine accessory served as a bold reminder that jewellery can be a man’s ultimate style signature, blending refined elegance with a fearless edge.
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Ranveer Singh
Known for his boundary-pushing fashion, Ranveer Singh makes jewellery feel like a narrative. Whether sporting diamonds with pastel suits or iconic Tiffany brooches, he effortlessly blends high luxury with bold self-expression.
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Bad Bunny
At the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny debuted "desert diamonds" to celebrate his heritage. His honey-hued, marquise-cut earring was a symbolic connection to the land and his personal identity.
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Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet’s Cartier moments have made him one of Hollywood’s most influential jewellery wearers. His subtle yet impactful use of diamond pieces reflects a modern, fearless approach to luxury.
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