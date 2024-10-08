Stars shine bright on the 70th National Film Awards Red Carpet

DH Web Desk
Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty pose for a photo on their arrival.
Credit: DH Photo/NP Jayaraman
Nithya Menen smiles as she poses at the 70th National Film Awards, held at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Credit: DH Photo/NP Jayaraman
Manoj Bajpayee arrives with his wife Shabana Raza for the 70th National Film Awards, held at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Credit: DH Photo/NP Jayaraman
Abhishek Agarwal flanked by Nikhil Siddhartha and Chandoo Mondeti on their arrival for the 70th National Film Awards, held at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Credit: DH Photo/NP Jayaraman
Roshni Nadar Malhotra arrives for the 70th National Film Awards, held at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Credit: DH Photo/NP Jayaraman
Director of Rajshri Productions Sooraj Barjatya poses with his wife Vineeta Barjatya during the 70th National Film Awards, held at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Credit: DH Photo/NP Jayaraman
Neena Gupta looks lovely in pink at the 70th National Film Awards, held at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Credit: DH Photo/NP Jayaraman
Manasi Parekh smiles for a photo as she walks the red carpet for the 70th National Film Awards, held at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Credit: DH Photo/NP Jayaraman
Chairperson of Lyca Productions A Subaskaran arrives with his wife for the 70th National Film Awards, held at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Credit: DH Photo/NP Jayaraman
Producer Sandip Ssingh arrives for the 70th National Film Awards, held at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Credit: DH Photo/NP Jayaraman
Action choreographers Anbariv pose for a photo on their arrival.
Credit: DH Photo/NP Jayaraman
Sharmila Tagore attends the 70th National Film Awards, held at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Credit: DH Photo/NP Jayaraman
Nithya Menen poses with her parents as she arrives for the 70th National Film Awards, held at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Credit: DH Photo/NP Jayaraman
AR Rahman arrives for the 70th National Film Awards, held at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Credit: DH Photo/NP Jayaraman
Music composer Pritam is all smiles as he arrives for the 70th National Film Awards, held at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Credit: DH Photo/NP Jayaraman