Stars who ruled OTT Space in 2024

DH Web Desk
Kareena Kapoor Khan in The Buckingham Murderers
Kareena Kapoor received praise from all quarters for her portrayal of Jass Bhamra in this mystery thriller. Her performance was hailed by critics and audiences alike. Bebo played a detective navigating personal loss while solving a complex case.
Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Sunny Kaushal in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba
Sunny Kaushal was one of the stars who received positive responses for stellar acting chops. In the sequel of Haseen Dillruba, Sunny stole all the limelight with his gripping performance. His role in this movie kept the audience engaged and intrigued.
Credit: Instagram/@sunsunnykhez
Sonakshi Sinha in Heeramandi
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi, Sonakshi wowed everyone with her dual role in the courtesan drama based on the infamous Lahore red-light district. She brought a captivating blend of vulnerability, resilience, and seductive charm to her character.
Credit: Instagram/@aslisona
Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila
Diljit Dosanjh touched everyone's heart with his portrayal of Amar Singh Chamkila in this biopic. With a mix of charisma, vulnerability, and raw energy, Diljit brought the iconic musician’s life story to vivid detail, capturing both the highs and lows of his journey.
Credit: Instagram/@imtiazaliofficial
Ananya Panday in Call Me Bae
Ananya Panday made a strong OTT debut with Call Me Bae. She played a quirky fashionista Bella in this web series and received a warm response. Netizens hailed her for adding a new dimension to her acting skills with this web series.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Kriti Sanon in Do Patti
Kriti Sanon was seen playing a double role in this suspense thriller. The quirky roles fetched her great reviews and highlighted her mettle in acting by doing complex characters with ease.
Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon