Stars who've won National Awards

DH Web Desk

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Film Awards.

|

Credit: PTI

Kriti Sanon received a joint National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi in 2023.

|

Credit: PTI

The 'Queen' of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut has received four National Awards till date.

|

Credit: PTI

Priyanka Chopra has been a recipient of the National Award for Best Actress twice. Priyanka bagged the awards for Fashion and Mary Kom.

|

Credit: PTI

Vidya Balan won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her portrayal as Silk Smitha in the 2011 biographical film The Dirty Picture.

|

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Legendary actress Sridevi won the National Award for  Best Actress for the film MOM.

|

Credit: PTI

Raveena Tandon received the National award for her impressive performance in Daman.

|

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Dimple Kapadia bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Rudaali in 1993.

|

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Rekha won National Film Award for her performance in Umrao Jaan in the Best Actress category in 1982.

|

Credit: PTI

Sharmila Tagore has won two National Awards in her illustrious film career. She won the awards for her performances in Mausam (1975) and Abar Aranye (2003).

|

Credit: DH Pool Photo

The multi-talented Shabana Azmi has five National Awards to her name, a record that is  yet to be broken.

|

Credit: Instagram/@azmishabana18

In 1971, Waheeda Rehman bagged the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Reshma Aur Shera.

|

Credit: PTI

Pallavi Joshi won the award for the Best Supporting Actress at the National Film Awards for The Kashmir Files.

|

Credit: PTI