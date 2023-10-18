Stars who've won National Awards

DH Web Desk
Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Film Awards.
Credit: PTI
Kriti Sanon received a joint National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi in 2023.
Credit: PTI
The 'Queen' of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut has received four National Awards till date.
Credit: PTI
Priyanka Chopra has been a recipient of the National Award for Best Actress twice. Priyanka bagged the awards for Fashion and Mary Kom.
Credit: PTI
Vidya Balan won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her portrayal as Silk Smitha in the 2011 biographical film The Dirty Picture.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Legendary actress Sridevi won the National Award for Best Actress for the film MOM.
Credit: PTI
Raveena Tandon received the National award for her impressive performance in Daman.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Dimple Kapadia bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Rudaali in 1993.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rekha won National Film Award for her performance in Umrao Jaan in the Best Actress category in 1982.
Credit: PTI
Sharmila Tagore has won two National Awards in her illustrious film career. She won the awards for her performances in Mausam (1975) and Abar Aranye (2003).
Credit: DH Pool Photo
The multi-talented Shabana Azmi has five National Awards to her name, a record that is yet to be broken.
Credit: Instagram/@azmishabana18
In 1971, Waheeda Rehman bagged the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Reshma Aur Shera.
Credit: PTI
Pallavi Joshi won the award for the Best Supporting Actress at the National Film Awards for The Kashmir Files.
Credit: PTI