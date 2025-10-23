Suhana Khan to Sahher Bambba: Actresses who lit up Diwali with their glamour

DH Web Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt showcased elegant festive fusion, dazzling in a chikankari suit, which she modernised by pairing it with a saree-style dhoti drape.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan stunned in a vibrant, multi-colour lehenga in hues of yellow and pink, lavishly detailed with mirror work and embellishments. Her ensemble was perfectly accessorised with minimal yet elegant jewellery: a mathapatti, drop earrings, kadas, and a ring.
Credit: Instagram/@suhanakhan2
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday chose a vibrant look, wearing a bright blue lehenga piece vividly detailed with pink, yellow, and orange hues across the edges, blouse, and dupatta. She embraced the festive spirit with a multi-colour chunky neckpiece and simple studs.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor elevated the glam quotient in a fully embellished pink outfit, which featured striking dangling details on the sleeve edges. She allowed the intricate ensemble to shine by pairing it with a clean bun and minimal accessories.
Credit: Instagram/@khushikapoor
Sahher Bambba
Sahher Bambba dazzled in a brown-bronze saree featuring netted patterns on the pallu. She paired the look with a heavily detailed, halter-neck blouse and finished the ensemble with striking accessories.
Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba
Pratibha Ranta
Pratibha Ranta delivered a standout look by brilliantly fusing a saree pallu with a sharara and a matching blouse. She kept accessories minimal with a statement choker and a golden bracelet, letting her unique outfit and understated makeup steal the spotlight.
Credit: Instagram/@pratibha_ranta