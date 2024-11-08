Tabu's Timeless Impact: How She Became Indian Cinema's Greatest & a Global Icon

DH Web Desk
Bold Choices
Actress Tabu is one such name who has shocked audiences with their bold and offbeat roles. Be it a powerful cop a gritty detective to a dark con woman, Tabu has played several powerful characters with ease.
Credit: Instagram/@tabutiful
Highlights Women Power
A peek at Tabu’s filmography will highlight her love for women-oriented films. Having a successful career spanning over three decades, Tabu has dozens of movies that celebrate women's power and highlight the importance of women in modern society.
Justifying Versatility
Years of rich experience have refined Tabu’s approach to selecting scripts. Each of her varied roles speaks volumes about her talent, and she consistently meets expectations with every performance.
Going Global
Tabu is one such rich talents of Indian Cinema, who have managed to shine globally. From movies like The Namesake, Life of Pi to the recently released Dune: Prophecy, Tabu has carefully crafted her international career and rose to a towering figure from India.
Going bold beyond cinema
Tabu is one of the actors in showbiz who not just entertains but also empowers. Her choices of doing women-led and women-empowering movies have changed the dynamics of the movies.
