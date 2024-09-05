Tamannaah Bhatia shines in gown at designer Rahul Mishra's Hyderabad store opening

Tamannaah Bhatia was among the high-profile celebrities who attended the grand opening of designer Rahul Mishra's new store in Hyderabad on September 4.

Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks

At the store opening, Tamannaah made heads turn in a gorgeous glittering gown. 

The diva took to social media to share several pictures.

The social media post received nearly 800,000 likes and thousands of comments.

The outfit included an off-shoulder neckline, a glittery dark purple shade, and a stunning multi-coloured print at the skirt’s edge.

Tamannaah's minimalistic styling highlighted her outfit, featuring only a golden bracelet and a pair of trendy high heels.

Tamannaah poses for a photoshoot in Rahul Mishra's creation.

