Tamannaah Bhatia shines in gown at designer Rahul Mishra's Hyderabad store opening

DH Web Desk
Tamannaah Bhatia was among the high-profile celebrities who attended the grand opening of designer Rahul Mishra's new store in Hyderabad on September 4.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
At the store opening, Tamannaah made heads turn in a gorgeous glittering gown.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
The diva took to social media to share several pictures.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
The social media post received nearly 800,000 likes and thousands of comments.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
The outfit included an off-shoulder neckline, a glittery dark purple shade, and a stunning multi-coloured print at the skirt’s edge.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
Tamannaah's minimalistic styling highlighted her outfit, featuring only a golden bracelet and a pair of trendy high heels.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
Tamannaah poses for a photoshoot in Rahul Mishra's creation.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks