Tamannaah Bhatia's Radha-inspired photoshoot takes social media by storm

DH Web Desk

As India started soaking in the festive spirit of Janmashtami, actress Tamannaah Bhatia has taken the social media by storm with her latest photoshoot.

Credit: Instagram/@toraniofficial

The diva did a Radha-inspired photoshoot for a prominent clothing brand, leaving everyone in awe.

In the photoshoot, Tamannaah embodies the essence of Radha in a series of stunning pictures.

Draped in traditional attire, Tamannaah tries to channel the timeless beauty and grace associated with Radha.

In the photoshoot, Tamannaah exuded divine charm that perfectly captured the spirit of the festival.

The intricate designs and vibrant colorus of the outfits paid homage to the rich cultural heritage of India.

As soon as the photos were made public, they went viral in no time, with fans and followers admiring Tamannah's beauty.

Her photos spread like wildfire on social media as people expressed their appreciation for her portrayal of the iconic character.

Tamannaah Bhatia poses during a photoshoot for clothing brand, Torani.

