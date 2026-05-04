Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Joseph Vijay breaks unprecedented records with TVK's poll debut

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At just 51, Joseph Vijay will enter the record books as one of the youngest CMs the state has ever had.
Credit: PTI Photo
History remembers the swift rises of MGR and Annadurai, but Vijay’s race to power in just two years sets a benchmark in modern-day politics.
Credit: PTI Photo
Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) achieved a rare feat in Indian politics by disrupting the long-standing dominance of the decades-old DMK and AIADMK.
Credit: PTI Photo
Securing over 100 seats, Vijay’s TVK became the single largest party to do so in its very first electoral contest.
Credit: PTI Photo
Vijay has become the first leader in over fifty years to decisively break the grip of the DMK and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.
Credit: PTI Photo
Vijay campaigned in comparitively less number of rallies but made a massive impact with the public, an achievement in itself.
Credit: PTI Photo
Despite his campaign schedules getting cut short, Vijay managed to create an impact with the crores of people in Tamil Nadu.
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Vijay successfully broke the DMK-AIADMK duopoly in TVK's debut. Vijay has achieved what many thought was impossible in a single election cycle.
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TVK’s candidate, VS Babu, achieved the impossible feat by defeating a sitting chief minister on his home turf.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Vijay’s TVK has rewritten the rules of Indian politics by delivering the most successful debut in Tamil Nadu’s history.
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He also becomes the youngest debutant politician to take the top spot in decades.
Credit: PTI Photo