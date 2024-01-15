Taylor Swift braces subzero temperature, attends Kansas City Chiefs game

DH Web Desk

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift graced a game between Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins on January 13.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Donning a Chiefs jacket, Taylor made a starry arrival for the game.

Credit: X/LangmanVince

She was also spotted interacting with the supporters.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Bracing -20°C weather, she was seen cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Miami Dolphins.

Credit: Instagram/@brittanylynne

Taylor Swift poses with Brittany Mahomes after Kansas City Chiefs’ win.

Credit: Instagram/@brittanylynne