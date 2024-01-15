Taylor Swift braces subzero temperature, attends Kansas City Chiefs game

DH Web Desk
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift graced a game between Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins on January 13.
Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Donning a Chiefs jacket, Taylor made a starry arrival for the game.
Credit: X/LangmanVince
She was also spotted interacting with the supporters.
Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Bracing -20°C weather, she was seen cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Miami Dolphins.
Credit: Instagram/@brittanylynne
Taylor Swift poses with Brittany Mahomes after Kansas City Chiefs’ win.
Credit: Instagram/@brittanylynne